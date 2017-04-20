Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes Ice-cold in blowout loss
McCollum contributed 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-81 loss to the Warriors.
After scoring 41 in Game 1 of the series, McCollum had a horrific evening on Wednesday, shooting a mere 23.5 percent from the floor with many shots going way off the mark. He had been listed on the injury report with an ankle sprain, and although he started at shooting guard as usual, he may have been feeling some ill effects from that injury. He joined the rest of Portland's starters on the bench in the fourth quarter which also contributed to his light stat line. The backcourt tandem of McCollum and Damien Lillard scored 75 points in Game 1, and combined for only 23 points on Wednesday. This will have to change if Portland has any chance to compete with Golden State. They return to Portland on Saturday which is a tough place to play, and they will most likely get Jusuf Nurkic (leg) back, but McCollum will need to regain his shot if they are to contend with the Warriors.
