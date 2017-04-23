Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts team-high 32 points in Game 3 loss
McCollum contributed 32 points (10-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during a 119-113 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
McCollum scored more than 30 points for the second time in three games so far in the series as he posted a team-high 32 points in the loss. The six three-pointers made marked his highest total since Dec. 10. McCollum has been a great scorer so far in the series, but after he averaged 3.6 assists per game during the regular season, he has just a combined total of three assists so far in this series.
