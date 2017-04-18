Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Probable for Wednesday vs. Warriors
McCollum is probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against Warriors due to a right ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of NBA.com reports.
McCollum had monster 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Warriors. It seems unlikely the guard would miss Wednesday's critical Game 2, barring any major setbacks to his ankle. Should he be cleared to play, the Trail Blazers may decided to restrict his minutes, as he is expected to hover around 40 minutes per contest. Look for more updates on his status to come after Wednesday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores playoff career-high 41 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sitting out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Endures terrible shooting night Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Contributes 18 points Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...