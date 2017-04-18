McCollum is probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against Warriors due to a right ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of NBA.com reports.

McCollum had monster 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Warriors. It seems unlikely the guard would miss Wednesday's critical Game 2, barring any major setbacks to his ankle. Should he be cleared to play, the Trail Blazers may decided to restrict his minutes, as he is expected to hover around 40 minutes per contest. Look for more updates on his status to come after Wednesday morning shootaround.