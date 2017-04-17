Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores playoff career-high 41 points Sunday
McCollum provided 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Warriors.
McCollum got hot in the first half, hitting 11 of his 15 attempts on route to 27 points, matching a Trail Blazer playoff record for most points in a half. He ended up finishing 16-for-28, dropping a playoff career-high 41 points, though his team couldn't seal a victory. While he only managed to hand out one assist, his eight rebounds and electric scoring performance likely makes up for it for those who deployed him in fantasy. Assuming he can get more help from his teammates, who only scored 34 points minus Damian Lillard's 34-point performance, McCollum will probably have a better chance of getting closer to his 3.6 assists per game average in the following games. Look for him to stay aggressive moving forward, likely seeing around 40 minutes per game for the remainder of the series, assuming the games stay close.
