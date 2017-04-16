Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play Sunday vs. Warriors
McCollum (hand) isn't listed with an injury in the game notes for Sunday's playoff opener against the Warriors.
Both McCollum and Damin Lillard (foot) missed the last two games of the regular season with minor injuries, but as expected, they won't linger into the postseason. McCollum is no longer listed on the injury report, so look for him to take on a full workload while returning to his spot as the team's starting shooting guard. Pat Connaughton and Jake Layman will likely see their playing time take the biggest hit, as they fall into a much smaller role off the bench with McCollum available.
