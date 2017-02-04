Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 28 points in Friday's loss
McCollum finished with 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Friday's 108-104 loss against the Mavericks.
McCollum is enjoying quite the stretch, posting at least two 3-pointers in each of his past three games, and 14 of his 16 outings since flipping the calendar over to 2017. He helps fantasy owners from behind the arc, as well as providing a handful of rebounds, assists and steals.
