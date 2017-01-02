McCollum scored 43 points (16-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 39 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 95-89 win against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

McCollum was a man possessed, accounting for the vast majority of his team's offense while swiping at least three steals for the fourth time this season. McCollum posted career highs in scoring and made field goals, and he should be expected to keep shouldering a larger load until Damian Lillard (ankle) is able to return.