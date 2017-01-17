McCollum posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in Monday's 120-101 loss to the Wizards.

While the entire team struggled on Monday, McCollum's performance was particularly bad. He posted an astronomical negative-36 plus-minus rating in just 23 minutes, which is well below his 34.8 minute season-average. McCollum was due to for a lousy game after an incredible string of games to start the New Year, but he is still averaging a scintillating 31.1 points on 53 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three in January.