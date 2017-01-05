Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Has another big game in Lillard's absence
McCollum recorded 35 points (13-31 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
McCollum followed up his 43-point performance with 35 points, 26 of which came in the first half. McCollum is putting up incredible numbers with Damian Lillard (ankle) sidelined for the last five games, as he is averaging 31.2 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game. The team is back in action against the Lakers on Thursday.
