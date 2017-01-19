McCollum scored 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with four steals, two rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in a 107-85 loss to the Hornets on Wendesday.

McCollum posted an identical shooting line from the field (7-for-18) and three-point (2-for-6) as his backcourt mate Damian Lillard, and their combined 38.9 percent from the field wasn't nearly enough to defeat the Hornets in Charlotte. After a string of ten consecutive games with over 20 points, McCollum has now posted two straight games under 20 points. He will have a good chance to get back onto the right side of that mark against the Sixers on Friday.