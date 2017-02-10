McCollum pitched in with 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Celtics.

His struggles from three-point range capped his overall scoring total, but McCollum still managed his third game over the last four with at least 20 points by posting a 66.6 percent success rate from in front of the arc. The donut from long distance snapped a five-game streak of multiple three-pointers, but McCollum naturally remains one of the best all-around options at the guard position in all formats.