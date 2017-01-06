Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts game-high 27 points in Lillard's return
McCollum tallied 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
The Trail Blazers welcomed back Damian Lillard (ankle) from a five-game absence, and though it resulted in McCollum moving back over from point guard to his normal shooting guard spot, the 25-year-old still led the charge for Portland. His 27 points were good for a game-high total, and the seven assists matched his best output in that category in any of the contests that Lillard missed. It's expected that McCollum's numbers will eventually decline a bit from here now that Lillard is healthy, but McCollum will still make for a reliable DFS lineup cornerstone in most games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Has another big game in Lillard's absence•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for career-high 43 points in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Provides 29 points in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starts at point guard, scores 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Turns in 36-point game in losing effort•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Limited to 10 points Saturday•