McCollum tallied 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers welcomed back Damian Lillard (ankle) from a five-game absence, and though it resulted in McCollum moving back over from point guard to his normal shooting guard spot, the 25-year-old still led the charge for Portland. His 27 points were good for a game-high total, and the seven assists matched his best output in that category in any of the contests that Lillard missed. It's expected that McCollum's numbers will eventually decline a bit from here now that Lillard is healthy, but McCollum will still make for a reliable DFS lineup cornerstone in most games.