McCollum scored 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 46 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 overtime win over the Celtics.

After three games in which McCollum struggled to find his shot and didn't score more than 18 points, he decided to attack the basket and set a career high in free throw attempts, while tying his previous best in made FTs. The 25-year-old is already on pace for a new career best in scoring, but if he can add more trips to the charity stripe to his arsenal, he could push his way into the top 10 in the league in points per game.