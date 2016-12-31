Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Provides 29 points in Friday's loss
McCollum scored a team-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in a 110-94 loss to the Spurs on Friday.
The Trail Blazers were playing their third straight game without Damian Lillard (ankle), so McCollum served as the primary point guard once again. McCollum had handed out seven assists in both of the previous two outings, but with the Blazers shooting just 30 percent from the three-point range Friday, there weren't as many opportunities for the 25-year-old to pick up dimes. Expect McCollum's assist production to recover Sunday against the Timberwolves in the likely event Lillard remains sidelined for that contest.
