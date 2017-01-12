Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 27 points in Wednesday's win
McCollum had 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-86 win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
McCollum recorded a career high in blocks, and he finished with at least 25 points for the eighth straight game. Through seven January tilts, McCollum is averaging 32.0 points (on 53.8 percent shooting), 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 37.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 25 vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Supplies 35 points in double-OT loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts game-high 27 points in Lillard's return•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Has another big game in Lillard's absence•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for career-high 43 points in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Provides 29 points in Friday's loss•