McCollum had 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-86 win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

McCollum recorded a career high in blocks, and he finished with at least 25 points for the eighth straight game. Through seven January tilts, McCollum is averaging 32.0 points (on 53.8 percent shooting), 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 37.2 minutes per contest.