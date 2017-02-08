McCollum recorded 32 points (13-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

McCollum's team-high 32 points included the game-winner, a runner in the lane which he sunk with 0.9 seconds left to drop Dallas. His shot continues to fall at an efficient rate, as he has shot at least 50 percent from the field in seven of his last eight outings. And he's not just hot from the field, as he's also only missed one free throw since Jan. 25. The reality is that he has been shooting the ball at a spectacular clip all season, as his 48.8 percent field goal percentage so far this season is on pace to easily be a career-best.