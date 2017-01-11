McCollum produced 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 34 minutes during a 108-87 win against the Lakers on Tuesday.

McCollum stayed hot and has been absurd over the last seven games, with averages of 32.7 points on 54.1 percent shooting, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per game. He is the best option in the Portland offense at this rate. McCollum will be looking at a much tougher matchup Wednesday against the Cavaliers in the second half of a back-to-back.