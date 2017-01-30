McCollum poured in 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.

McCollum once again shot well over 50 percent, extending his streak of eclipsing the mark to four games overall. He was especially lethal from three-point range, with his 71-percent success rate serving as his best since Dec. 8. McCollum has been over the 20-point mark in three of the last four contests, and is averaging a season-best 26.4 points on 51.1 percent shooting over 14 January games.