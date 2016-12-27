Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starts at point guard, scores 29 points
McCollum submitted 29 points (12-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in a 95-91 loss to the Raptors on Monday.
With Damian Lillard (ankle) out, McCollum started at point guard for the first time all season and saw more responsibilities as both a distributor and scorer, as his 23 shot attempts were one off his season high, while the seven assists matched a season high. X-rays on Lillard's ankle came back negative, but the sprain could sideline him again for Wednesday's game against the Kings, which would result in McCollum taking on a higher usage rate than usual. McCollum should make for a more enticing DFS play for the duration of Lillard's absence.
