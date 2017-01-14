McCollum scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during a 115-109 loss to the Magic on Friday.

McCollum is quietly having a career year. After chopping Orlando to bits with his unending arsenal of awkward pull-ups and hesitation dribbles, McCollum is now averaging a career-high in points (23.8), field-goal percentage (48.4), three-point percentage (42.5), three-point attempts (6.2) and free-throw percentage (90.3). He's bumped nearly all of his stats up from last season, despite averaging the same amount of minutes. McCollum is a must-start right now for any roto team that needs efficient scoring.