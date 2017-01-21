McCollum finished with 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers.

While his backcourt counterpart, Damian Lillard, dropped 30 points on the 76ers, McCollum couldn't get his shots to go down. His five made field goals are the second lowest total of the season for him, and though he was able to grab three steals and dish out four assists, he also turned the ball over four times. He'll try to bounce back against the Celtics on Saturday, who are featuring a tough defender at the shooting guard slot in Marcus Smart with Avery Bradley (Achilles) out.