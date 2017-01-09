Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Supplies 35 points in double-OT loss
McCollum submitted a game-high 35 points (16-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt) to go with six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 44 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
McCollum's production hasn't been slowed at all by the return of Damian Lillard to the lineup over the last two games. The 25-year-old poured in 21 of his points after the third quarter, and has now scored 20 or more points in a season-long seven games in a row. During that stretch, McCollum is averaging 31.1 points to go with 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts game-high 27 points in Lillard's return•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Has another big game in Lillard's absence•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for career-high 43 points in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Provides 29 points in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starts at point guard, scores 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Turns in 36-point game in losing effort•