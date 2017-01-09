McCollum submitted a game-high 35 points (16-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt) to go with six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 44 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

McCollum's production hasn't been slowed at all by the return of Damian Lillard to the lineup over the last two games. The 25-year-old poured in 21 of his points after the third quarter, and has now scored 20 or more points in a season-long seven games in a row. During that stretch, McCollum is averaging 31.1 points to go with 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.