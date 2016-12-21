McCollum recorded 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in a 126-121 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

The 10 free-throw attempts were a season high for McCollum, who compensated from an unremarkable night from the outside by doing most of his damage inside the arc. The 36 points were his second-most of the season, and he's already compiled six 30-point efforts on the campaign. The Trail Blazers remain a mess defensively and have failed to meet expectations as a team, but for fantasy purposes, McCollum hasn't lost any luster. In fact, he's sitting on career-best marks in points (22.5 per game), rebounds (3.6) and three-pointers (2.6), as well as all three of the percentage categories.