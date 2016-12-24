Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

Lillard is day-to-day after X-rays on his left ankle were negative, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports.

He suffered a sprained left ankle in Friday's loss to the Spurs, and X-rays ruled out anything more serious. The Blazers are off on Christmas, but will host the Raptors on Monday. C.J. McCollum would be tasked with more ball handling duties if Lillard is unable to play in that contest. Evan Turner (ankle) is also questionable for Monday's game.