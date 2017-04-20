Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Disappoints in blowout loss
Lillard posted 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-81 loss to the Warriors.
Lillard started out quickly but received a poke in the eye which caused him to sit for the rest of the first quarter, and with the game well out of hand in the fourth, he sat along with the rest of the starters. Along with committing four turnovers, Lillard shot only 29.4 percent from the floor and didn't look like himself after the eye incident, but in truth the whole team looked like they were playing in slow motion. They move the series to Portland on Saturday and should get Jusuf Nurkic (leg) back, but Lillard will need to step it up if the Blazers have any shot at catching up.
