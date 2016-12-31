Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful for Sunday's game

Lillard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Considering he has not yet been cleared for contact, it comes as no surprise that he is a long shot to play in Sunday's game. Lillard has already missed three games with the ankle injury, with Allen Crabbe getting the starts in the backcourt in his place. C.J. McCollum is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds over that stretch.