Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful Monday vs. Raptors

Lillard (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Raptors, CSN Northwest reports.

While X-rays on Lillard's sprained ankle came back negative and he previously indicated after Friday's loss to the Spurs that he didn't anticipate missing any time, it appears the Trail Blazers aren't as optimistic about his chances of suiting up Monday. Given the Trail Blazers' low standing in the Western Conference pecking order, the team could be willing to bring Lillard before he's 100 percent healthy, but for now, it appears he'll be in line to miss his first game of the season. If that's the case, C.J. McCollum would likely shift over to start at point guard or assume most of the minutes at the position, while Shabazz Napier and Evan Turner (ankle) may also see expanded roles.