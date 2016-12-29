Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful vs. Spurs
Lillard (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
The Blazers will wait until Friday to officially rule Lillard in or out, but at this point he appears to be on course for a third straight absence. If that's, indeed, the case, C.J. McCollum would likely slide down to point guard, as has been the case in each of the last two games.
