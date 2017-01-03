Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Warriors

Lillard (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard has missed the the last four contests while battling a sprained left ankle. According to Richman, Lillard was able to go through portions of practice Tuesday, but apparently didn't come through the session healthy enough for the Trail Blazers to upgrade his status heading into Wednesday. With the expectation that Lillard will be held out again, C.J. McCollum figures to make another start at point guard, with Allen Crabbe joining him in the starting backcourt.