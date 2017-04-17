Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 34 in Sunday's loss
Lillard finished with 34 points (12-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Warriors.
Lillard put on a scoring display from the field while chipping in some nice defensive statistics Sunday, though it wasn't enough to steal a victory from the top-seeded Warriors. He also converted all seven of his free-throw attempts, where he's an impressive 89.5 percent on the season. While his three assists certainly leave something to be desired, the Trail Blazers hit a subpar 43.0 percent of their shots, failing to convert a fair amount of his passes into assists. Other than Lillard's backcourt mate C.J. McCollum, who dropped 41 points, the rest of the Trail Blazers scored just 34 points. Lillard will look to keep up his scoring while getting more help from his teammates when the Blazers play their second game against the Warriors on Wednesday.
