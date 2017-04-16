Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Good to go Sunday vs. Warriors
Lillard (foot) isn't listed with an injury in the game notes for Sunday's playoff opener against the Warriors.
Lillard sat out the final two games of the regular season with what was being listed as a foot injury, but more likely, the Trail Blazers were just trying to get their superstar some extra rest before an upcoming playoff run. As expected, Lillard is no longer listed with an injury and should be good to go ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Warriors. He also should take on a hefty workload in Game 1 of a tough matchup with the Warriors, so fantasy owners and DFS players can feel comfortable activating him. Shabazz Napier, who started the last two games, should head to the bench and is expected to see a much smaller role in the playoffs.
