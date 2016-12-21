Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hands out season-high 15 assists

Lillard amassed 24 points (6-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 15 assists and four rebounds across 39 minutes in a 126-121 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

The 6-of-20 shooting night was Lillard's worst game from an efficiency standpoint since he turned in a 1-of-10 mark against the Clippers back on Nov. 9, but thanks to the season-high assist total and some strong work at the free-throw line, he still came through for DFS owners. He'll have another favorable matchup on tap for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Mavericks, but Lillard and the Blazers' main priority will be tightening up their defense rather than trying to win in a shootout. The Blazers have conceded at least 125 points during their three-game losing streak.