Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 30 points Friday vs. 76ers

Lillard manufactured 30 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers.

Lillard handled the vast majority of the scoring load for the Trail Blazers on Friday, with no one else on the team providing more than 16 points. He only managed to dish out one assist while committing five turnovers, but the team shot just 37.1 percent from the field, including Lillard's high-volume 48 percent, so his passes often resulted in a miss. He was also handed a different starting lineup than usual by coach Terry Stotts at the last minute before tipoff, so Lillard's game Friday may have been a result of unfamiliarity with the rotation. The Trail Blazers travel to Boston on Saturday for a tilt against the Celtics, and we'll just have to wait and see what lineup coach Stotts uses, and how Lillard reacts on the second half of a back-to-back set.