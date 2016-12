Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Listed as doubtful Wednesday

Lillard (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, and it appears he's on course to miss a second straight game with a sprained left ankle. A more definitive update should be available after Wednesday's shootaround, but if Lillard is ultimately held out, expect Allen Crabbe to make another start, with C.J. McCollum serving as the de facto starting point guard, as was the case Monday versus Toronto.