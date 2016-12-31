Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Not yet cleared for contact

Lillard (ankle) is yet to be cleared for contact, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

The guard will miss his third straight game Friday, and while he's been cleared to jog, shoot and ride a stationary bike, Lillard is yet to return to full-speed, on-court work. That doesn't necessarily bode well for his status leading up to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, though the team will wait to see how he progresses over the next two days before making a determination.