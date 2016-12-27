Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Monday vs. Raptors
Lillard (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Raptors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Lillard sprained his ankle during Friday's loss to the Spurs and despite X-rays coming back negative, he'll be held out Monday. While the injury isn't considered especially serious, the Trail Blazers will likely play it safe with their superstar, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out for a couple games or put on a minutes restriction once back in action. In Lillard's absence Monday, look for C.J. McCollum to shift over to point guard and take over as the team's top offensive threat, while Shabazz Napier could see some extra minutes off the bench as his backup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Listed as doubtful Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful Monday vs. Raptors•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Day-to-day with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sprains ankle in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Paces team with 29 points Wednesday•