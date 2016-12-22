Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Paces team with 29 points Wednesday

Lillard tallied 29 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in a 96-95 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Lillard was off the mark on a potential game-winning three-pointer in the waning seconds to extend the Blazers' losing streak to four games. While the team's porous defense has been the main culprit behind their disappointing 13-18 record on the season, Lillard has been his usually stellar self during the losing streak, averaging 28.3 points (on 46.3% shooting), 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes per game.