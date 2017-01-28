Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Paves path to victory with 33 points

Lillard supplied 33 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 40 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Perhaps feeling slighted following his All-Star snub, Lillard turned in a stellar outing against a tough Grizzlies defense Friday, and came up huge in the fourth quarter in particular. He reeled off 13 consecutive points during one stretch of the period to quell multiple rallies from the opposition and secure the Blazers' third straight victory. Lillard was a little slow out of the gates earlier in the month following his return from a sprained ankle, but he's been running at full throttle over his last five games with averages of 27.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers per game.