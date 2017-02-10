Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts team-high scoring total Thursday

Lillard posted 28 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 40 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Celtics.

Lillard has put 20 or more shot attempts in four straight games, scoring between 28 and 29 points in three of those contests. He did cool off from long range Thursday after shooting 50.0 percent (9-for-18) from behind the arc over the previous two games. However, Lillard did make his most visits to the charity stripe since also logging 11 free-throw attempts against the Grizzlies on Jan. 27, and after not having been the beneficiary of the whistle at all against the Mavs on Tuesday night. He naturally remains the linchpin of the Portland offense, averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the first four games of February.