Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable Thursday vs. Lakers

Lillard (ankle) is probable to participate in Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, Jason Quick of CSNNW reports.

Lillard is looking to make his return to the court Thursday after missing five consecutive games while nursing a sprained left ankle. If Portland's starting point guard is forced to miss a sixth straight matchup, backup C.J. McCollum could be in line to replace him in the starting lineup as he has during Lillard's previous absences.