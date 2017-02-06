Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Lillard is considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas due to a right ankle sprain, Mike Richman The Oregonian reports.

It's unclear when Lillard tweaked his ankle but it doesn't appear to be serious at this point. He did miss time earlier in the year with an ankle sprain, and the Trail Blazers' are likely placing him on the injury report as a precaution. In the event he's held out or limited, look for Evan Turner and Allen Crabbe to see increased roles.