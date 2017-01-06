Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up double-double in return

Lillard (ankle) finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Lillard was sidelined for the front end of the Blazers' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Warriors, which marked his fifth straight absence due to the sprained ankle, but after returning to practice earlier this week and enduring no setbacks in pregame warmups, he was cleared to make his long-awaited return Thursday. Coach Terry Stotts had no qualms about handing Lillard a full workload in his first game back from injury, and the point guard looked excellent during his time on the court, logging his eighth double-double of the campaign. Fantasy owners who missed out on activating him ahead of Thursday's game should be sure to do so in advance of the Blazers' next contest Saturday against the Pistons.