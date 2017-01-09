Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Records 20 points, nine boards in 43 minutes

Lillard supplied 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 43 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

Playing in his second game since returning from a two-week absence due to a sprained ankle, Lillard turned in a strong stat line, but deferred most of the scoring responsibilities to backcourt mate C.J. McCollum, who went off for 35 points. Coach Terry Stotts indicated after the game that Lillard isn't quite all the way back from a conditioning standpoint, but since he's turned in quality performances in both of his first two games back from injury, fantasy owners shouldn't have any reservations about activating him for the new week.