Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Lillard (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The Trail Blazers are safely in the playoffs as an eight-seed and really have nothing to play for Wednesday, which allows them to give some of their key players a night off for rest, including Lillard, C.J. McCollum (hand) and Allen Crabbe (foot). Lillard is apparently dealing with a minor foot injury, but is fully expected to be ready for the team's first-round playoff matchup against the Warriors. With Lillard out, look for Shabazz Napier to draw another start after posting a career-high 32 points, six rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets franchise record with 59 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Near triple-double in Thursday win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes 5-of-20 from field in blowout loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Team-high 31 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points in Thursday win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...