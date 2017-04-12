Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Lillard (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The Trail Blazers are safely in the playoffs as an eight-seed and really have nothing to play for Wednesday, which allows them to give some of their key players a night off for rest, including Lillard, C.J. McCollum (hand) and Allen Crabbe (foot). Lillard is apparently dealing with a minor foot injury, but is fully expected to be ready for the team's first-round playoff matchup against the Warriors. With Lillard out, look for Shabazz Napier to draw another start after posting a career-high 32 points, six rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes Monday.