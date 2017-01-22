Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 28 in Saturday's OT win

Lillard scored 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding seven assists, a rebound and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 overtime win over the Celtics.

He accounted for half of Portland's 14 points in the extra frame to seal the victory, although he also missed a 19-footer at the buzzer to allow the game to go to OT in the first place. Lillard has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games, and eight of nine since returning to action from an ankle injury at the beginning of the month.