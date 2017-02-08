Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 29 points for second straight game

Lilliard supplied 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Lilliard, who was listed as probable for Tuesday's contest earlier in the day due to an ankle injury, showed no signs of a slowdown as he scored 29 points for the second consecutive game and matched his season high with five three-pointers made. He was also productive on the defensive end, as his two steals were his highest amount since Dec. 5 against the Bulls.