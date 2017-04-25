Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 34 points in season-ending loss

Lillard posted 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 42 minutes during a 128-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Lillard was the only starter to reach double figures as the team's season came to an end in the blowout loss. He clearly wasn't part of the problem in the first round sweep, as he scored more than 30 points in three of the four games. There is no reason to expect that Lillard won't come back next season even better.