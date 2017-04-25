Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 34 points in season-ending loss
Lillard posted 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 42 minutes during a 128-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Lillard was the only starter to reach double figures as the team's season came to an end in the blowout loss. He clearly wasn't part of the problem in the first round sweep, as he scored more than 30 points in three of the four games. There is no reason to expect that Lillard won't come back next season even better.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Disappoints in blowout loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 34 in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Good to go Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets franchise record with 59 points•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...