Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 21 in loss

Lillard posted 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in a 107-85 loss to the Hornets on Wendesday.

Despite leading the team in scoring, Lillard's struggles from the field continued. The Blazers' point guard is now shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range in his last five games. He will have a great chance to get back on track when the Blazers play the Sixers on Friday.