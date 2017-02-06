Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shoots well from downtown versus Thunder
Lillard scored 29 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Thunder.
Though Lillard struggled a bit from the field, his efficacy from downtown and at the foul line helped him lead the way in scoring in what turned out to be a narrow loss. He continues to score out of shear volume, but Lillard's role as a distributor has taken a back seat of late as he has registered four assists or fewer in seven of his last 12 games. He remains a top fantasy point guard, but Lillard's sometimes erratic play can limit his value at times.
