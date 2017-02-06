Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shoots well from downtown versus Thunder

Lillard scored 29 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Thunder.

Though Lillard struggled a bit from the field, his efficacy from downtown and at the foul line helped him lead the way in scoring in what turned out to be a narrow loss. He continues to score out of shear volume, but Lillard's role as a distributor has taken a back seat of late as he has registered four assists or fewer in seven of his last 12 games. He remains a top fantasy point guard, but Lillard's sometimes erratic play can limit his value at times.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola