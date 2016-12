Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sits out practice Tuesday

Lillard (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Blazers digital reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Lillard sprained his ankle in Friday's loss to the Spurs and was subsequently held out of action Monday against Toronto. While his lack of participation Tuesday isn't a great sign, Holdahl noted that it appeared to be only a light session, so it's possible that Lillard's absence was precautionary. Regardless, Lillard should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Sacramento.